Fowler, Beatrice

FOWLER (PRITCHARD), Beatrice "Bea"



Beatrice (Bea) Pritchard Fowler, 100, of Decatur, Georgia passed very peacefully on October 24, 2020 at her home in Brunswick, Georgia. Family and personal caregivers were by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph (Joe) Marion Fowler, Sr; son, Robert A Fowler; sisters, Pauline Pritchard and Miriam Cooke (Paul); and daughter in law, Leslie Guerrant Fowler. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Joe and Cindy (McDonald) Fowler of Brunswick, Georgia; grandchildren: Evan Fowler (mother, Lisa Fowler), Alex Fowler (mother, Sandy Daniels), Matt Kerlin, Michele Kerlin, Will McDonald (Laurin), Drew McDonald; nephew, John A Fowler; cousins: Helen Mitchell, Terry Wright (Mike), Rebecca Smith (Ray); great-granddaughter, Lola Elizabeth McDonald; grandchildren in heart, Candy (Michael) Gonzalez and many other extended family members.



A graveside service will be held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Decatur, Georgia. A video recording of the service will be made available at www.asturner.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Beatrice Fowler to Hospice of the Golden Isles www.hospice.me or Avondale Pattillo United Methodist Church www.avondalepattilloumc.org

