ajc logo
X

Fountain, James

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FOUNTAIN, Sr., James Lowell

James Lowell Fountain Sr., age 80 of Suwanee, died November 16, 2021. Lowell and his wife Julie were residents of Suwanee, GA. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 2:00 PM till 4:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Mr. Fountain was born in Vidalia, GA and owner and founder of J. L. Fountain Agency, Inc. He is survived by his wife, Julie Light Cagle Fountain; son, James Fountain Jr. (Debbie) of Lula and granddaughter Autumn Fountain Davis; daughter, Susan Fountain Hines of Golden, CO; grandchildren, Ava Hines, Jack Hines; stepson, Jeff Cagle (Kimberly) of Suwanee, GA.; step grandchildren, Sarah, Clayton and Lainey Cagle; brother, Larry Fountain (Glenda) of Dunwoody, GA. and sister, Carol Dingler (Ed) of Griffin, GA. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel,

770-476-2535.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Duluth Chapel

3088 Duluth Highway

Duluth, GA

30096

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Oberle, Luke
Martin, Betty
1h ago
Roberts, Paula
1h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top