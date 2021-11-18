Fountain, James

FOUNTAIN, Sr., James Lowell



James Lowell Fountain Sr., age 80 of Suwanee, died November 16, 2021. Lowell and his wife Julie were residents of Suwanee, GA. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 2:00 PM till 4:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Home Duluth Chapel. Mr. Fountain was born in Vidalia, GA and owner and founder of J. L. Fountain Agency, Inc. He is survived by his wife, Julie Light Cagle Fountain; son, James Fountain Jr. (Debbie) of Lula and granddaughter Autumn Fountain Davis; daughter, Susan Fountain Hines of Golden, CO; grandchildren, Ava Hines, Jack Hines; stepson, Jeff Cagle (Kimberly) of Suwanee, GA.; step grandchildren, Sarah, Clayton and Lainey Cagle; brother, Larry Fountain (Glenda) of Dunwoody, GA. and sister, Carol Dingler (Ed) of Griffin, GA. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel,



770-476-2535.



