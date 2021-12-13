Fouche, Charles Napoleon

Mr. Charles Napoleon Fouche, 92, passed away on December 11, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1PM in the Chapel of Williams Funeral Home in Milledgeville with Rev. John McMillian, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home on Tuesday from 11AM until the service hour. Mr. Fouche was a native of Crawfordville and had lived on Lake Sinclair since 1979 having moved from Atlanta. He was the son of the late Hobson Wesley Fouche and the late Livie Taylor Fouche and was preceded in death by his loving wife, Thelma Burns Fouche; and 3 brothers, and 2 sisters. He had retired from Southern Bell in 1983 after 35 years of service working in the Atlanta, Macon, and Conyers areas. He enjoyed his family and loved working with his tractor. Mr. Fouche was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. Survivors include his daughters, Cheryl Akins (Darrell)of Carrollton; Christy Kwan (Jeff) of Powder Springs; grandchildren, Adam Akins (Allison), Andy Akins, Charli Kwan, Josie Kwan; great grandchildren, Nixon Akins and Addison Akins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church. express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net.