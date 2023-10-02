Fouch, Deborah

FOUCH (SMITH), Deborah



Mrs. Deborah Smith Fouch of Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by close family and friends, on September 28, 2023. Deborah was originally from Rome, GA, but lived in Atlanta since graduating from Clark College and Atlanta University. Deborah was a dedicated educator and Library Media Specialist with The Atlanta Public School System for over 35 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM, on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Radcliffe Presbyterian Church, 286 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Entombment at Westview "Abbey" Cemetery.



Deborah Smith Fouch was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. John R. Fouch. She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Mary Smith Martin; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.



Service will be live streamed at www.mbfh.com



Current CDC guidelines and procedures will be enforced at the service.





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