Foster, Willard

Mrs. Willard Yvonne Carter Foster of Atlanta, Georgia retired Atlanta Public Schools Media Specialist passed June 8, 2023. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
