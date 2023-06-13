X

Foster, Willard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FOSTER, Willard Yvonne Carter

Mrs. Willard Yvonne Carter Foster of Atlanta, Georgia retired Atlanta Public Schools Media Specialist passed June 8, 2023. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

