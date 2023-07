FOSTER, Vivian L.



Vivian L. Foster, age 67, of Stone Mountain, GA, passed on Monday, July 10, 2023. Celebration of Life Services will be held on Monday, July 17, at 1 PM, in our chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 16, from 12-5 PM. Interment Hillandale Memorial Gardens. South Dekalb Chapel.



