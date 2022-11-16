FOSTER, John B. "JB"



Mr. John B. Foster, age 90, of Suwanee passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. On Thursday, November 17, 2022 The family will receive friends in the Gathering Room at Roswell United Methodist Church from 1 PM until 1:45 PM. Funeral services will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the Chapel. The interment will be private.



Survivors include wife, Mabel Strahan; daughters, Connie Williams, Christa Hyatt (Husband-Jim Hyatt); grandson, Dr. Darren Hyatt (Wife-Lauren Hyatt); great-granddaughter, Riley Hyatt; brother, Jerry Foster; sister, Sharlene Ponder; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by brother, Donald Foster and sister, Joan Thomas.



Expressions of love and sympathy can be made through donations to your favorite charities, your place of worship, or the Roswell United Methodist Church.



