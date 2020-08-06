Foster, Dwight

FOSTER, Rev. Dwight S. Rev. Dwight S. Foster entered into eternal rest with his heavenly father on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Rose Foster; sons, Dwight S. Foster and David J. Foster (Erica); daughters, Dominique S. Foster-Jordan (Marian) and Shaina Z. M. Foster; granddaughters, Eliya J. Foster and Lauren O. Foster-Jordan; brothers, Edward Foster (Mary), Reverend George Foster Jr. (Juanita), Bernard Foster; sisters, Ida Barlow, Leatrice Mulkey, Eddie Mae Foster, Brenda Foster, Melissa Sims. His Homegoing Service will be TODAY, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Entombment Lincoln Cemetery. Family and friends please assemble at the Chapel at 12:30 PM. Murray Brothers 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.



