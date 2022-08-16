ajc logo
Foster, Barbara

FOSTER, Barbara

Barbara Foster, of Decatur, GA, passed away on August 11, 2022. To honor Mrs. Foster's memory, there will be a public viewing August 17, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home; 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. Following the viewing, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home in Baltimore, Maryland on August 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM.

