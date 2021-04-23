FOSHEE, Teresa Joan



On April 9, 2021, Teresa Joan Foshee, at the age of 65, lost her battle with brain cancer in Cleveland, OH. She was predeceased by her father Gerald Foshee and brother Keith Foshee. She is survived by her mother Linda Foshee, her younger brother James Foshee, his wife Cecile Foshee, and their children; whom she loved as her own, JP Foshee, his wife Molly Foshee, and their daughter Foster Foshee, nephew Michael Foshee, and niece Christine Foshee. She is also survived by many other beloved relatives. Teresa was a beautiful person, inside and out. We will cherish her memories and she will live in our hearts forever. The family invites you to view her memorial page at: bit.ly/TJFoshee.

