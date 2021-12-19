Forward, Roy

FORWARD, Jr., Roy Chevalier



Roy Chevalier Forward, Jr., age 83 of Athens, formerly of Conyers, died Thursday, December 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Jimi Hicks Forward; son, Chris Forward; daughters, Judy Lear, Allie Bowen Cox; cousins, Clinton and Barbara Schwaner, Tom and Janet Schwaner; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife, Dorothy Marchman Forward; mother, Lorraine Blanchard Forward; and father, Roy C. Forward, Sr. Mr. Forward was a retired banker with SunTrust in Atlanta where he was Vice President of the Trust Department. An avid golfer, he was on the golf team at Georgia Tech. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

