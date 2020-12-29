FORTNER, Jean



Gladys Imogene (Jean) Fortner, 93, of Dallas, GA passed away December 22, 2020 due to COVID Pneumonia. Jean, a native Atlantan, was the only daughter of the late Samuel Luther Keith and Annie Estelle Harrison Keith. She was a graduate of Fulton High School and a retired bookkeeper. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, E. Lamar Fortner, son, David L. Fortner, and five of six brothers. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Donnie) Coursey and Lisa (Gordon) Linder, daughter-in-law, Gail Fortner, grandsons Scott Coursey and Shane (Janet) Coursey, two great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, brother, Grady (Sherri) Keith, sister in law, June Bean, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Per COVID restrictions, there will be no funeral services at this time. Please see full obituary at



donehoo-lewisfuneralhome.com.

