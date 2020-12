FORTGANG, Stephen



12/9/1939 - 12/11/2020



Stephen Fortgang of Marietta, GA died peacefully from complications from cancer. He was predeceased by his parents Irving and Sophie and his beloved wife Harriet.



He is survived by his sons Greg (Melisa) and Wayne (Jean); granddaughter Haley and grandsons Brandon, Ryan and Ethan. Graveside services will be Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 11 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park.