Fortgang, Melisa

FORTGANG (PHILLIPS), Melisa



Mrs. Melisa Phillips Fortgang passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia. Melisa was born to Tom and Betty Phillips in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 16, 1966. She was always on the honor roll in school and was recognized her senior year by the "Who's Who Among American High School Students" publication while attending Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia. After graduating from high school in 1984, she attended the University of Georgia and graduated from the Terry College of Business. While attending college, she met the love of her life, Greg Fortgang and after several years of courting, they married in 1989. They soon purchased a home in the Eagle Watch development in the Towne Lake community in Woodstock, Georgia, where she resided until her death.



Friendships were very special to Melisa, and she always recognized that if you wanted a friend, you had to be a friend. She enjoyed traveling, and her favorite place was Siesta Key in Florida, where she visited annually for over 30 years. Melisa was employed in the family business for several years before deciding to become a full-time mom. She was very proud of her two sons, Brandon and Ryan, and they were her life. She was a constant supporter of her boys throughout their school days and cherished involvement with their athletic activities and seldom missed a game they played. Melisa loved animals and was especially fond of the many golden retrievers she raised throughout her life. Most recently, this love extended to a special rescued Shepard mix named T.J who faithfully remained at her side throughout the days, and continues waiting for her to return home. She loved to cook and enjoyed cooking for family, friends, and the sick.



Melisa loved playing tennis with her friends. Commonly referred to as "Boss", she captained an Eagle Watch ALTA team for many years and was legendary in her tennis strategy for lineups, her after match analysis, and her fondness for leopard-wear during the season. Her style was how the Leopard Ladies were named and how she took a group of middle-aged tennis players to the ALTA city finals and won the 'big plate' in 2008. More than her love for tennis was her love for her teammates and their love for her.



Melisa was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Ann Alexander Phillips.



Survivors include her beloved husband, Greg Fortgang; children, Brandon Fortgang and Ryan Fortgang; father, Thomas M. Phillips; and brother, Tony Phillips (Stephanie).



Visitation will be Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Poole Funeral Home in Woodstock, Georgia.



Services to celebrate the life of Melisa Phillips Fortgang will be 10:00 AM Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Hillside United Methodist Church in Woodstock, Georgia. A private burial will take place immediately following the service.

