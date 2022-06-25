FORTENBERRY, Florence



Florence Ford Fortenberry, age 89, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2022. Florence was born in Meridian, Mississippi, on July 23, 1932, moments after her twin sister, Janet, and much to the surprise and joy of her parents, Florence and Burton Ford and her older sister Ann. Florence grew up in the small town of Macon, Mississippi, where she graduated from Macon High School. Everyone in town knew and loved "the twins"!



Florence attended Mississippi University for Women (The W) and Bowling Green Business College, and then moved to Greenwood as a secretary for an accounting firm. It was there she first met future husband Bob, who was working as an engineer with the Bell system. They later reconnected in Jackson, Mississippi, and Florence and Bob soon were married at Macon Methodist on September 1, 1956. They moved often with Southern Bell but kept coming back to Atlanta. Strong friendships grew out of phone company relationships that have flourished for decades, and from the bonds formed at Dunwoody United Methodist Church (DUMC), their church home since 1967.



Florence found great joy in being a stay-at-home mother to their three sons. She was a devoted wife, baseball team mom, homeroom mother, PEO sister and pianist. When the boys left home, Florence started a 23-year career as the bookkeeper for Pardue & Company. She served ably as a board member of the United Methodist Children's Home for 32 years until 2018. Florence also remained active in scholarship activities as a member of the Dunwoody Woman's Club.



Florence poured her heart into her family, her friends, her faith, and into building relationships with women in the church at Dunwoody Methodist, especially through her Sunday School Class and the Hospitality Committee. She loved her "young moms" and supported them with wisdom, Bible studies and unconditional love.



Mrs. Fortenberry was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Bob, her devoted sisters Janet and Ann, and great-grandson George. She is survived by sons, James (Janet), Scott and Steve (Anne); grandchildren, Erin, Ben, Sara, Lucy and Joe; Gran's great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Caroline, Nathan, Will, and Luke; brother-in-law, Don (Kaye); and treasured nieces and nephews.



In celebration of Florence's life, a memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 11 AM at DUMC in Dunwoody, GA, followed by a lunch reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any remembrances be made to the DUMC Youth Ministry or the George Fortenberry Memorial Fund at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.



