FORRESTER, John Thomas "Tom"



John Thomas Forrester, age 81, passed away February 25, 2023, of Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife, Doris Wheaton; and four children, James Forrester, Regina Buckner, Angie Selwa and Elizabeth Roberson. He has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was a hard working plumber and loved to help the people in his community. He will be cremated at Southcare Cremation in Stockbridge, GA. A Celebration of Life will be held at a late date.

