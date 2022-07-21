ajc logo
Forrester, Gary

1 hour ago

FORRESTER, Gary

Gary Forrester passed away suddenly but peacefully in his home during the early evening of Sunday July 17, 2022, just 4 days shy of his 68th birthday. Marie, his devoted wife of 48 years was by his side at the time of his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, A.B. and Hazel Forrester and a granddaughter, Angelica Cooper. Surviving family include the love of his life for 5 decades, Marie T. Forrester; daughter, Shana Williams; son and daughter-in-law, Chris Forrester and Shelley Till; and granddaughter, Mara Williams. Gary was a hardworking husband and father who supported his family as an Over The Road (OTR) truck driver. He absolutely hated spending all the long hours on the road away from his beloved family, and eventually transitioned into a position that allowed him more time at home. During the last 20 years of his life, Gary battled multiple debilitating medical conditions and, with the help of his loving wife, was able to conquer or manage most of them. But the fight took its toll and Gary was finally released from his pain. He was an incredibly kind, loving and good man that will be missed greatly by all that knew and loved him. The family asks, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to LifeLine Animal Project.

