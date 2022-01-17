Forrester, Franicis

FORRESTER, Francis Thayer "Fritz"



Age 84 of Decatur GA passed away January 14, 2022. Fritz is survived by his wife, Barbara Forrester; children, Herb Shane Forrester (Heidi) of Monroe, GA, Michael Dale Forrester of Needville, TX and Katherine Forrester of Snellville, GA; granddaughter, Samantha Rodriguez of Oregon. A visitation will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 12 PM to 2 PM at Floral Hills Memory Gardens Cemetery Chapel with a graveside service to follow at 2 PM.

