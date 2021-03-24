FORRESTER, Ella



Ella Poteet Forrester, age 85 of Conyers, died Monday, March 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thurston and Norma Poteet of Blairsville, Georgia. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles Vinson Forrester; son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Cindy Forrester; daughter, Julie Rose; brother, Fred Poteet; grandchildren, Cody Stanford, Rachel Leach, Matthew Forrester (Tara); great-grandchildren, Joshua Leach, Ivan Leach, Carmella Leach, Caroline Leach, Jonah Leach, Aiden Forrester, Colton Fox. Ella worked for H&R Block as a tax preparer in Lithonia, Ga and in Conyers, Ga. She was a faithful member of Bethel Christian Church. Ella loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she was always very involved with them. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Bethel Christian Church with Pastor Ken Stokes and Pastor Frank Pendley officiating; interment will follow at Bethel Christian Church Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

