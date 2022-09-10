ajc logo
Forrester, Charles

FORRESTER, Charles

Charles Vinson Forrester, age 89 of Conyers, passed on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Forrester; parents, E.V. and Mary Forrester, and grandson, Cody Stanford. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Cindy Forrester; daughter, Julie Rose; grandchildren, Rachel Leach, Matthew and Tara Forrester; great-grandchildren, Joshua Leach, Ivan Leach, Carmella Leach, Caroline Leach, Jonah Leach, Aiden Forrester, Colton Fox; and sister, Camille Shaw. Mr. Forrester was a veteran in the United States Navy. He was a member of Bethel Christian Church and enjoyed photography. He retired after thirty-three years of service as a Captain with the Atlanta Police Department working in Special Operations and was an avid pistol marksman. Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 12, 2022, 11 AM at Bethel Christian Church with Pastor Ken Stokes and Pastor Frank Pendley officiating; interment will follow at Bethel Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 AM prior to the service at the Church. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

