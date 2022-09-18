Forrest, Robert

FORREST, Jr., Robert "Bob" O.



Bob Forrest, 85, of Decatur, GA went to Heaven, Thursday, September 15, 2022.



Bob was born October 5, 1936 in Hillsborough, NC to Robert Forrest and Irene Allen Forrest. He had a wonderful childhood with his sister, Phyllis surrounded by grandparents, many aunts and uncles, and cousins. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1958. Bob spent his whole work career at International Paper Co. where he had a host of good friends. Bob loved the Lord and the United Methodist Church. He served the church in many capacities.



Bob married Martha Hubbard Forrest in 1961. Their children are Robert O. Forrest III, Suzanne Forrest Brown, and Stephen Taylor Forrest. In addition to his wife and children, Bob is survived by four grandchildren, Taylor Brown Lindsey (Marlowe), Ryan Wilson Brown, Stephen Henry Forrest, and Irene Kirkland Forrest. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis' children, Eliza Lucas, Molly Taylor, and Torey Blackman.



A memorial service will be held at Northside United Methodist Church, Thursday, September 22 at 11:00 AM. Memorial gifts may be given to the Martha Forrest Scholarship, United Methodist Higher Education Foundation, PO Box 340005, Nashville, TN 37203.



