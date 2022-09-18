ajc logo
X

Forrest, Robert

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FORREST, Jr., Robert "Bob" O.

Bob Forrest, 85, of Decatur, GA went to Heaven, Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Bob was born October 5, 1936 in Hillsborough, NC to Robert Forrest and Irene Allen Forrest. He had a wonderful childhood with his sister, Phyllis surrounded by grandparents, many aunts and uncles, and cousins. He graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1958. Bob spent his whole work career at International Paper Co. where he had a host of good friends. Bob loved the Lord and the United Methodist Church. He served the church in many capacities.

Bob married Martha Hubbard Forrest in 1961. Their children are Robert O. Forrest III, Suzanne Forrest Brown, and Stephen Taylor Forrest. In addition to his wife and children, Bob is survived by four grandchildren, Taylor Brown Lindsey (Marlowe), Ryan Wilson Brown, Stephen Henry Forrest, and Irene Kirkland Forrest. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis' children, Eliza Lucas, Molly Taylor, and Torey Blackman.

A memorial service will be held at Northside United Methodist Church, Thursday, September 22 at 11:00 AM. Memorial gifts may be given to the Martha Forrest Scholarship, United Methodist Higher Education Foundation, PO Box 340005, Nashville, TN 37203.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Georgia State's Jamari Thrash caught 10 passes for a school-record 213 yards against Charlotte on Sept. 18 at Center Parc Stadium.

Credit: Daniel Wilson, Georgia State University

Georgia State winless after suffering last-minute loss to Charlotte1h ago
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins shake hands after the game. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins experiment needs to end
6h ago
Chaka Zulu, the longtime manager for rapper Ludacris, was charged with this murder this week following a June shooting that killed a 23-year-old man, according to police.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

BREAKING: Ludacris’ manager Chaka Zulu charged with murder in June shooting
4h ago
Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of Fulton County addressed the Senate Committee on Public Safety on Oct. 20, 2021. “When we look at an offender’s criminal history and there isn’t one, that may or may not be true,” he siad. “We need better information so we can make better decisions.” (YouTube)

Credit: YouTube

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of Fulton County addressed the Senate Committee on Public Safety on Oct. 20, 2021. “When we look at an offender’s criminal history and there isn’t one, that may or may not be true,” he siad. “We need better information so we can make better decisions.” (YouTube)

Credit: YouTube

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies looks at his hand after scoring a run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Saturday, September 17, 2022, in Atlanta. Albies was removed from the game after the fourth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves hope Ozzie Albies can return for playoffs
2h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Pfrangle, Mary
Hammond, William
2h ago
Hood, Dorothy
2h ago
Featured
Time to celebrate: Members of the Northside-Warner Robins football team celebrate after Friday's 20-17 victory over North Cobb in Kennesaw. (Christina Matacotta/For the AJC)

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 5 high school football scoreboard
Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top