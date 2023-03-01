X
FOREMAN, Margaret "Peggy" Reeves

Peggy was born in Atlanta, GA, in 1942 to Dr. Hoyt J. Reeves and Edith McCoy Reeves. She attended The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, GA and then was a proud graduate of Finch College in New York City. She married Rawson Foreman and was married for 47 years until his death. She was proud of her work as a chef and trained with Julia Child and Simone Beck, but the highlight of her career was empowering people to be wonderful cooks themselves. She was a member of the Atlanta Junior League, The Cherokee Garden Club, and served on the Board of the High Museum of Art for many years. She also was a proud member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a world traveler and found great joy visiting the four corners of the world.

She has two surviving children: Margaret Langdon Foreman and Mary Rawson Foreman. Mary Rawson and her husband, Kirk Rorrer, have two children, much-loved by Peggy: Alexa Rorrer and Evan Rorrer. She also has nieces: Alexa Foreman, Wendy Clement, and Linda Clement. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. Peggy was a strong, independent thinker, a book reader, and a community-minded citizen. She leaves behind many wonderful friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, March 3 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Light refreshments to follow. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Crossroads Atlanta at 420 Courtland St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308, or to Training and Counseling Center at St. Luke's Church in Atlanta, Georgia, at 435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.




