FORD, Marcus

Age 53, of Jonesboro, GA, passed on July 1, 2023. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM, Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home- South Dekalb Chapel. Public viewing will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM-5:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett, South Dekalb Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

