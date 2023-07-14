FORD, Marcus



Age 53, of Jonesboro, GA, passed on July 1, 2023. Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM, Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home- South Dekalb Chapel. Public viewing will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 12:00 PM-5:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett, South Dekalb Chapel.



Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., South Dekalb

Decatur, GA

30034

