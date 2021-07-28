Ford, Elaine

FORD (BRISCOE), Elaine



Elaine Ford, age 74 of Snellville, GA, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, July 29, 2021 in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Mize officiating. Elaine was a loving wife, mama, nana and sister. She proudly earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in education from Georgia College. She was also known for baking the best pound cake. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, James and Susie Briscoe; brother, Donald Briscoe. She is survived by her husband, Terry Ford; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Greg Hlozek; son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Jessica Ford; brother and sister-in-law, James and Nancy Briscoe; sister, Marilyn Briscoe; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Shelia Briscoe; brother, Roy (Traci) Briscoe; granddaughters, Mary Hlozek, Anna Hlozek, Ada Hlozek, Abbey Ford, Anistyn Ford; grandsons, Jesse Hlozek, Eli Hlozek; several nieces and nephews; and several aunts and uncles. The family will receive friends 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

