Ford, David

FORD, Sr., David Alexander



David Alexander Ford, Sr, of Canton, Georgia, died on March 15, 2021, due to complications from Parkinson's Disease. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Helen Hamm Ford; children Leslie, David, and Shannan; sister Jo Russler, and grandson, Jonathan David "J.D." Ford. Dave grew up in California, heading east after receiving his PhD to work first for NASA as an officer in the Air Force, and then as a professor of Mathematics and Computer Science at Emory University, where he taught for 40 years. Dave was passionate about reading, cooking, singing, and traveling. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Arrangements are being made by the Darby Funeral Home in Canton, Georgia.

