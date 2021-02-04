X

Ford, Clinton

FORD, Clinton Harold "Clint"

Clinton "Clint" Harold Ford, 72, of Snellville, GA passed suddenly on Jan. 30, 2021. He is survived by his fiancée, Vesta Whisler of Centerville, GA; daughter, Alicia Ford Munoz of Tucker; son, Peren Ford (Ashley), Suwanee; son, Joshua Ford of Duluth; sister Linda Ford of Fort Myers, FL; brother Patrick Ford (Karen) of Norcross; sister Meg Ford Alexander of Auburn, AL; former spouse, Deborah Ford; grandchildren, Juan Munoz, Daniel Munoz, and Julie Ford; and 16 nieces and nephews.

Born in Atlanta, GA on April 8, 1948, Clint graduated in 1966 from Clarkston High School, GA, and in 1971, earned a bachelor's degree in Business Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association https://www.heart.org /en/get-involved/ways-to-give, or the Red Cross https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/, or register to become an organ donor at www.organdonor.gov

