1 hour ago

FORD, Claudia Waybright

Claudia Waybright Ford, age 78, of Cumming, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Hospital with family by her side.

Celebration of Life services for Claudia will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Sanctuary of Norcross First United Methodist Church with Rev. Brenda Westmoreland officiating. A reception will follow at the church. Inurnment will be held privately at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather with friends on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Claudia was born July 19, 1944 in Providence, RI. She was a faithful member of Norcross First United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, and needle point. She was President of Summerour PTA and the President of the Norcross High School Local School Advisory Council. She was a crossing guard and entrepreneur, starting The Brass Shoppe Ltd. She also served as the President of the Lockridge Forest Garden Club. She enjoyed playing tennis and especially the camaraderie with her friends "Volley Girls" after her tennis years were over. She spent untold hours working with her son, Frank, on rehabilitation for traumatic brain injury and with related organizations, especially The Sonny Ackerman Adaptive Golf program. She was also an avid "Dawgs" and Braves fan.

Claudia is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Franklin Eugene Ford Jr.; sons, Franklin Eugene Ford III, and Douglas M. Ford; and daughter-in-law, Suzanne; aunt, Nancy F. Adams and cousins of Akron, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John D. and Debbie H. Ford of BuenaVista, Georgia; as well as a host of extended family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Side by Side Clubhouse Inc.,1001 Main St., Stone Mountain, GA 30083, in loving memory of "Claudia Waybright Ford".

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

