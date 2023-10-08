FORBES, Margaret Paty



Margaret Paty Forbes, daughter of Arthur Allen Paty Jr., of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Margaret Patton Paty of LaFayette, Georgia, died peacefully on September 24, 2023. She was known as Peggy to her many friends.



Peggy was born in Memphis, Tennessee in 1930. She and her brother, Arthur Allen Paty, III, grew up in Memphis and Chattanooga. She attended Girls Preparatory School, where she developed many lifelong friendships. As a Depression era child, she loved to recall the fact that her mother had hand-sewn all of her dresses for school. She went on to attend Stevens College and the University of Arkansas.



Upon moving to Atlanta with her family as a young adult, she met her husband of almost sixty-five years, Theodore McCoy Forbes, Jr. who had recently graduated from Georgia Tech. They married in 1953 upon his graduation from Law School at the University of Virginia. Peggy died exactly ten years to the day after Ted.



Together, Peggy and Ted reared their two surviving children Ted III and Peggy in Brookwood Hills. "Big Peggy" as she was known when the phone rang, loved Atlanta and the Buckhead area, to which she devoted herself passionately. Her life revolved around her friends, family, and activities. She loved the Junior League of Atlanta, the Garden Club, and PEO. In partnership with her many friends in those organizations, she was an active Atlanta volunteer. She played tennis on many fun teams including the Boogas, the Backyard Biddies, ALTA, Capital City Club, and on Sea Island. Later in life, she embraced golf with the same enthusiasm, and many of the same friends.



Education was important to her; she enjoyed taking extension classes through Living Room Learning and was a Member of The Nineteenth Century History Class. She spent her final years at Lenbrook of Atlanta, where she enjoyed continuing many friendships as well as meeting new residents and joining in the community.



Above all, she enjoyed being a grandmother. She dearly loved Carrie, Elisabeth, McCoy, and Maggie, and their significant others. She adored her nephew, Allen; and nieces, Nena, Valerie, and Patton and all of their families. She remained to the end a proud member of the Chattanooga Paty clan.



The family will host a Celebration of her life at Lenbrook on the eleventh of November at 11 AM Eastern. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Shepherd Spinal Center.





