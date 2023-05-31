FORBES, Lois



Lois Pendery Forbes was born October 12, 1931 in Cincinnati, OH, and was the first daughter of G.W. and Lillian Fries Pendery. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Horatio James Forbes, Jr. At the age of five the family moved to Decatur, GA. She attended Decatur Girls High School and went on to Peace College in Raleigh, NC. While home for a weekend away from college, she met the love of her life, Horatio "Jim" Forbes, at Decatur Presbyterian Church, at the age of 17. They would go on to be married at the same church in July of 1952. As a young girl, she attended Cincinnati Reds baseball games with her uncle which sparked her love of all different types of sports. She followed many teams and attended various games, but was especially fond of Georgia Tech, and the Braves. Lois first tried playing tennis at college, but later fell in love with the game in her 30's after a friend took her to play at Bitsy Grant Tennis Center. She played competitive tennis with ALTA and USTA until she was almost 80. She won many tournaments with her longtime tennis partners who played at Twin Lakes Swim and Tennis. Always a competitor, she actively played bridge for more than 70 years, and was active with the neighborhood bridge clubs in Decatur, GA, Augusta, GA, Flagler Beach, FL and at the Lodge at Bridgemill in Canton, GA. She became active on Facebook to stay in touch with her family and friends from all over the country. She loved a good movie and had many TV series she watched regularly. She also had a large collection of movie stars photos from the 40's of which many were signed. She loved music throughout her life and played her organ often for enjoyment. Her first job was with the American Motor Club. She later worked part time for Kodak and AC Nielson. Lois and Jim raised 4 girls, and are survived by Vicki F. Carlton (Richard) of Canton, GA, Leslie F. Gurley (Bryan) of Marietta, GA, Pendery F. Lites (Ram Mendez) of Duluth, GA, Diane F. Knowles (Tim) of Evans, GA. She had 4 grandchildren: Matt F. Carlton of Canton, GA, Courtney G. Cheaves (Jared) Acworth, GA, Erin K. Webb (Jacob) Camp LeJeune, NC and Logan W. Knowles in Evans, GA. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, McKenzie Lee Cheaves and Asher James Webb; two sisters, Doris Davis of Good Hope, GA and Georgia Goldthorp (Bob) of St. Augustine, FL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 10 AM to 11 AM at AS Turner & Sons in Decatur, GA followed by a private graveside service at Floral Hills Cemetery in Tucker, GA. In lieu of flowers, only if you wish, then make a small donation to your favorite charity in Lois's name.





