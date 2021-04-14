FORBES-KIRBY, Gwendolyn K.



(March 4,1953 - April 9, 2021)



Gwen passed away in her home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 9, 2021.



She fought bravely and hopefully against cancer for more than a year. At the same time she continued to treat her patients as they themselves were recovering from cancer.



Born in the central valley town of Visalia, California Gwen graduated from the University of California, Davis. Following graduation she joined the Peace Corps and volunteered in South Korea working primarily with Leprosy patients. It was during this time that two important milestones in her life occurred: she decided she wanted to become a physical therapist and she met her husband of 41 years.



From Korea she moved to Germany to join her soon-to-be husband. They were later married in Geneva, Switzerland.



Upon returning to the United States, Gwen completed her education (and dream), becoming a physical therapist. In this capacity, she helped others heal for more for more than thirty-five years.



Several years later, she moved with her husband to Japan, where her beautiful and loving daughter, Samantha was born.



From Japan, she and her family moved to Hawaii. It was during this period of her life where she become a Certified Lymphedema Therapist, treating patients with Lymphedema for decades.



Eventually moving to Atlanta, she was an employee of Piedmont Hospital for 15 years. In Atlanta, she joined the Board of Directors for the Lighthouse Lymphedema Network (LLN) which provides hope and help for patients with Lymphedema. A special fund has been created at the LLN to recognize Gwen's work in this field. Instead of flowers, her husband, daughter and son-in-law are requesting a gift in her name and honor be made to the Lighthouse Lymphedema Network.



