Foote, Barbara

Barbara Jean Holmes Foote
Jan 30 1937 -Mar 15 1991
The Moment that you left me, my heart split in two. One side filled with memories, the other side died with you. I often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon my cheek. Remembering you is easy I do it everyday; but missing you is a heartache that never goes away. I hold you tightly within my heart and there you will remain. You see life has gone on without you, but it will never be the same.
