FOOS, Kathleen Ann



Kathleen Ann Foos, nee Maslyn, 79, of Milton, GA, passed away on January 25, 2022 after a valiant and courageous thirty-three-year battle with Parkinson's disease. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, GA at 10:00 AM with Msgr. James Fennessy officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM-10:00 AM at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson's research at Emory University: www.neurology.emory.edu Full obituary available at www.northsidechapel.com.

