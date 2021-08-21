FONVILLE, James Gibson



James Gibson Fonville was born in Miami, Florida on November 20, 1938. He was the only child of Falma and Percy Fonville. The family lived in Miami for several years after Jim was born before returning to Atlanta. In 1952, they moved to 5201 Glenridge Dr. in Sandy Springs. Jim attended Slaton Grammar School, E. Rivers Grammar School and was a member of the first class to go the full five years of high school at the Westminster Schools. He graduated from there in 1956 and attended the University of Georgia and Georgia State College for a little over a year. In 1960, Jim joined the United State Marine Corps and spent 6 months in training at Paris Island, South Carolina. Jim left the Marines with the rank of Corporal in 1965. He spent the next 33 years of his life working for Scientific Products, which later became Baxter International Healthcare. He retired in August of 1966 and has enjoyed retirement ever since. Jim married Catherine Burton in July of 1970. She was the love of his life. They built a home in Cobb County and have lived there ever since. Jim was an outdoorsman from day one. He loved to hunt, fish and explore. Quail and grouse were his favorites, and he enjoyed his bird dogs too! He always said that he felt closer to The Lord on the water, in the fields and in the woods than he ever did in a church. His only wish is that in eternity he will meet back up with his bird dogs and hunting partners that have gone on before him. Graveside Services will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 11 AM in Green Lawn Cemetery, Roswell, GA. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 4 PM until 7 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



