FOLSOM, John W.
John Walter Folsom passed away on January 9, 2022, at age 83.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 4-7pm at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30319. The funeral service will be on January 18, 2022, at 1pm at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, followed by burial at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. Sandy Springs, GA 30328.
Funeral Home Information
Arlington Memorial Park
201 Mt Vernon Hwy NW
Sandy Springs, GA
30328
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/arlington-memorial-park/0437?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
