Folsom, John

2 hours ago

FOLSOM, John W.

John Walter Folsom passed away on January 9, 2022, at age 83.



Visitation will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 4-7pm at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30319. The funeral service will be on January 18, 2022, at 1pm at H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, followed by burial at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy. Sandy Springs, GA 30328.




