Folger, Richard

Obituaries
March 8, 2023

FOLGER, Richard Bryce

Richard Bryce Folger, born 1948, in Decatur, GA, to Frank and Sara Folger, passed on March 6, 2023. He graduated from Avondale High in 1966, and Georgia Southwestern College in 1970. He was a member of Gamma Xi Chapter of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He worked as a manufacturer's representative for forty-four years. He was married to Joanne Hubbard for forty-five years. Richard was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Lilburn, Georgia. He served in many volunteer and leadership roles. He enjoyed building, repairing and woodworking. Richard loved family, loved his God, loved to serve and loved Georgia Tech Football. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Ann Folger Hurford. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; sons, Keith and Neal; brother-in-law, Barry Hurford; niece, Whitney Hurford Duncan (Corey); nephew, Kyle Hurford (Ashley); great-nephews, David Duncan, Finn Hurford and Beckett Hurford; and great-niece, Sara Duncan; plus numerous extended family.

The funeral service for Richard Folger will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn, GA, 30047. Interment will follow on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Melwood Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA. Visitation will be on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 7:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Memorial Fund at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church or to Phi Kappa Phi Fraternity, 2015 Arysley Town Boulevard, Suite 200, Charlotte, NC, 28273. Condolences at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.




Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Service - Snellville

3705 Highway 78 West

Snellville, GA

30039

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

