FOLEY, WIlliam



William "Bill" Foley, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 12th. A Native of Massachusetts, Bill transferred to Atlanta in 1973. He lived in Dunwoody for 47 years, moving to Cumming in 2020.



He is survived by Rita his wife of 65 years, his children Bill (Joyce), Terry (Ken) Kenan, Kevin (Pam), Diane (Don) Colson, Kathy (Jeff) Richardson, Michael (Frances) and Maria Zarcone, as well as 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.



Bill worked in retailing for 45 years and as owner manager of Oak & More of Gwinnett for eleven years. He was a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle Church where he was active in many Ministries. After his retirement, he worked for 15 years as the Facilities Manager for St Jude's Church and School.



Visitation with the family will be Thursday, December 16th, from 5:00-8:00 PM with prayer service at 7:00 PM at Ingram Funeral Home, 210 Ingram Avenue, Cumming, GA 30040. A funeral Mass will be at 1:00 PM at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 705 Spalding Drive, Sandy Springs, GA 30328, with a reception to follow. In accord with parish guidelines, attendees not fully vaccinated are requested to wear a mask. The funeral Mass will also be available by livestream: https://youtu.be/g5Tf4KG1fi4.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church or Saint Jude the Apostle School.



Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.



