FOLDS, Walter "Milt" Milt Folds, 92, died in Waynesville, NC following complications from a fall. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Roberta Alford Folds, who died in 2010. He is survived by his daughters Susan Folds and Becky Folds and Becky's husband Adnan Rukieh, along with many nieces and nephews. Milt was born in Haines City, Florida making him, as he loved to tell people, a native Floridian. He was a graduate of Florida State University where he received his undergraduate and master's degrees. Most of his career was spent in economic development. He led the State Development Board in South Carolina before accepting the job of Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Industry and Trade (now known as Economic Development) where he worked closely with Gov. George Busbee to recruit businesses to the State. Their efforts resulted in thousands of jobs and increased awareness abroad of Georgia. He then served as a vice president for the Kimberly-Clark Corporation until his retirement. His career gave him the opportunity to travel throughout the world and travel remained a joy the rest of his life. Genealogy became another passion and he shared his knowledge of research with a class at church for 15 years. Milt also loved gardening and was still tending his plants until a few days before his death. He married into the Methodist church and grew to love it, serving in a variety of roles in whichever church became home. Most recently he and Susan worshipped at Waynesville First UMC after moving to North Carolina. He was a loving husband, father and uncle and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A family graveside service will take place Monday, August 17 at the Oak Grove UMC Cemetery in Decatur, GA. If you would like to donate in his honor please send it to the Refugee Ministry, Oak Grove UMC, 1722 Oak Grove Rd., Decatur, GA 30033.


