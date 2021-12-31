FOLDS, Bobeddy



Bobeddy Folds, age 94, passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in Cumming. Services will be held Friday, December 31, 2021, at 2:00 PM from the Crossroads Baptist Church at 106 S. Wesley Chapel Road, Eatonton, GA 31024 with Rev. John C. McMillian, Jr. officiating.



Mr. Folds was born May 2, 1927, to William Robert Folds and Margaret Nunn Folds. He served in the U.S. Army during WW II upon his return home he worked for Southern Bell when he retired, they moved to Lake Sinclair. He was preceded in death by his wife Eloise Cox Folds, son Gary Folds. Mr. Folds was an active member of the Crossroads Baptist Church.



Survivors include his daughter Brenda Folds Story of Sugar Hill, daughter-in-law Debbie Folds of Snellville, son-in-law Danny and Linda Story of Suwanee, his sister Joeann Wright of Atlanta, four grandchildren Kevin and Jenny Story of Buford, Kipley and Charles Morrow of Suwanee, Shannon Lightcap of Snellville, and Matthew and Ashley Folds of Roswell, six great-grandchildren, Amber, Zoe, Taylor, Peyton, Ansley, and Chase, four great-great-grandchildren, Declan, Blake, Eli, and Collins.



The family request in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the National Kidney Foundation.



Visit www.mooresfuneralhome.com to express tributes.



Moores Funeral Home & Crematory has charge of arrangements.

