Foell, Charlie

FOELL, Charles



Charlie Foell, husband, father, friend and consummate adventurer, departed this earthly world for his final journey on May 16, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on June 28,1950, Charlie soon established his reputation for daring pursuits. He was a renaissance man with a need for adrenaline that included motorcycle racing (crashing at more races than he finished), ice climbing, backpacking, hunting, fly fishing, extreme camping, marksmanship and marathon running. While achieving Eagle Scout, Charlie developed his life-long love of the outdoors and credo: "be prepared and then some."



After graduation from Penn State, Charlie proved his great business acumen. He began his working career at Cotter and Company (Tru Value Hardware). He then earned his Certified Financial Planner designation and taught at Oglethorpe's Hammack School of Business. The last two decades of his working career were spent as a manufacturing and supply chain executive with National Vision, Inc. ("NVI") - a company whose people and culture he loved dearly. He was best known at NVI for sleeping through meetings, one page powerpointpresentations and Friday after-hours executive wine tastings.



While many conjectured that Charlie's adventures and work schedule would leave no time for love and family, in 1994 Charlie married Patty Gallagher - the mother of his children Michael and Megan. Years after Patty's passing, Charlie was fortunate to find love again and married Sallie Kerr in 2012. Charlie relished planning and introducing his extended family to adventures in the US and around the world but with an affinity for Africa - his favorite place. He also enjoyed spending time and making memories with friends and family in Atlanta, GA, Durango, CO and Brays Island, SC.



Charlie seized life with a passion that enriched all those around him whether it be traipsing through the African bush, casting a perfect fly on a remote river, preparing an amazing meal or raising a glass of vintage Burgundy. While his list of accomplishments is long, he would like to be remembered most as a family man whose biggest source of pride was his children. Charlie leaves behind wife Sallie; children Michael and Megan Foell; brother Don Foell and wife Joan; stepson Drew Kerr and wife Cali; stepson Garrett Kerr and wife Tori and more friends than ever could be recognized here. Charlie's family especially thanks the medical professionals and close friends who helped him live his best life in his last years. In lieu of flowers or condolences, do what Charlie would – raise a toast with your favorite beverage and plan your next adventure. For those wishing to make donations, Charlie would appreciate supporting your favorite wildlife or public lands' non-profit. A Celebration of Life drop-in remembrance for those who want to share their favorite Charlie memories will be held at the family's Atlanta home Saturday, June 18



from 4 PM to 8 PM.



