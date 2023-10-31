Obituaries

Flynn, Sara

Oct 31, 2023

FLYNN, Sarah Ruth

Sarah Ruth Flynn of Decatur, Georgia, shed her mortality on October 11, 2023.

She is survived by Jeffrey M. Nealer, her partner of 26 years; brother, Peter Flynn and his wife, Amy; nephew, Wesley; and niece, Melanie.

B.S. Physics and Mathematics (1978), Muhlenberg College, PA. M.S. Physics (1982), Georgia Tech, GA.

Sarah's interests were varied: she was an equestrian, passionate about Astrophysics and Astronomy, 20 plus years member of the American Physical Society, served as a Block Captain for the neighborhood, piccolo player for the Seed & Feed Marching Abominable, gardening, cooking, tennis, bowling, flute and penny whistle round out the top of a long list.

Sarah's life and birthday was celebrated on October 19, 2023 at The Marlay House in Decatur, Georgia.

If you wish to honor Sarah's memory and love of animals, please donate at https://lifelineanimal.org/donate-today/.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

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