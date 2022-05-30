FLURY, Alan Dodd



Alan Dodd Flury of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on May 19, 2022. He was born on February 20, 1949, to Luther Hugh Flury and Erma Jane Flury. He graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1972 and received his MBA from Emory University in 1973.



In 1973, Alan began his career as a Consultant with Arthur Andersen & Co. (now Accenture). He became a partner in 1988 and continued to serve as such until retiring in 2001. After retiring, Alan achieved his dream by becoming a professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Scheller School of Business.



Alan will be remembered for many reasons, but especially for his abundant love for his family. His passions included reading, history, music, art, painting, decorating, and teaching.



He was known by his friends and business colleagues for his kindness, integrity, reliability, leadership, and mentoring.



Alan was preceded in death by his parents and by his son, Brett Alan Flury.



He is survived by his wife, Helen Cone Flury,; son, Christopher D. Flury (Emily); grandsons, James Flury and John Flury; brother, Robert N. Flury (Christine); and his sister, Rebecca Flury Martin; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, June 10, 11:30 AM at Roswell Presbyterian Church, 755 Mimosa Blvd., Roswell, GA 30075. A reception will follow in the Narthex.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Marcus Autism Center, online ( https://www.marcus.org/get-involved/ways-to-give) or by mail (Attn: Sherry Gardner, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1575 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329.



