Fluker, James

FLUKER, Jr., James Doughty "Jimmy"



James Doughty "Jimmy" Fluker Jr., husband, father, grandfather, faithful friend, encourager, builder of people, and lover of Atlanta, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on October 6, 2023.



An Atlanta native, Jimmy was born on March 4, 1941. He attended E. Rivers elementary school and the Westminster Schools, graduating in 1959. Jimmy excelled at football, basketball and baseball and would later become a member of Westminster Athletic Hall of Fame. He also served as captain of the varsity basketball and baseball teams.



Jimmy continued his education at the University of Georgia, earning a scholarship to play baseball. He was also a very active member of his beloved fraternity, SAE, where he served as president his senior year. It was during his college years that he met Dottie. The two were married in 1968 and were blessed to raise two children, Slate and Lane.



In 1970, Jimmy joined the commercial real estate firm Taylor & Mathis, where he worked for 38 years until his retirement in 2008. At Taylor & Mathis, Jimmy leveraged his influence and real estate network to not only change the skyline of Buckhead, but help young men and women grow in their careers by opening doors and creating opportunities for them. Jimmy's legacy will be that he loved helping people and genuinely cared for them.



Jimmy was a devoted member of the Capital City Club, acting as president from 2010-2012. During his tenure, he implemented strategic changes that are still enjoyed by members today. He also was honored to serve on various Boards of Directors in the community, notably, the YMCA and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Further, he was a long standing member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and other local organizations such as the Buckhead Boys Club.



Without a doubt, Jimmy's greatest joy and love was his family. His marriage of 55 years to Dottie was a beautiful example of a life shared together. Known as "Papa" or "Pop" to his six cherished grandchildren, Jimmy poured his joyful spirit, constant encouragement, and thoughtful wisdom into all six of them. You could always find Jimmy in the stands, watching practices and games, supporting travel teams, and being financially underwriting his grandchildren's endeavors.



Jimmy is survived by his wife, Dottie Fluker; son, Slate Fluker (Lindsay); daughter, Lane Perno (Donn); grandchildren, Slate, Mat, Mac, Jim, Dorothy and Camille.



A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, October 11, at 2 PM, at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, 3180 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, with a reception following at Peachtree Golf Club, 4600 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30319.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Memorial gifts can be made online at choa.org/tribute or mailed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1575 NE Expressway, Atlanta, Georgia 30329.



