Obituaries

Fluellen, Willie

Dec 8, 2023

FLUELLEN, Willie Lee "Flu"

Mr. Willie Lee "Flu" Fluellen, Decatur formerly of Sparta, passed away, November 27. 2023, in Atlanta. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 1:00 PM, from the St. Galilee Baptist Church, 7223 Georgia Highway 15, Sparta, Georgia. Mr. Fluellen served in the security ministry of Friendship Baptist Church, Atlanta for many years. He is survived by his wife, Lounell; several other relatives and friends. Slater's Funeral Home, Inc., Milledgeville in charge of arrangements.

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Funeral Home Information

Slater's Funeral Home - MILLEDGEVILLE

244 N WAYNE ST

Milledgeville, GA

31061

https://www.slatersfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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