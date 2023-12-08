FLUELLEN, Willie Lee "Flu"



Mr. Willie Lee "Flu" Fluellen, Decatur formerly of Sparta, passed away, November 27. 2023, in Atlanta. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 1:00 PM, from the St. Galilee Baptist Church, 7223 Georgia Highway 15, Sparta, Georgia. Mr. Fluellen served in the security ministry of Friendship Baptist Church, Atlanta for many years. He is survived by his wife, Lounell; several other relatives and friends. Slater's Funeral Home, Inc., Milledgeville in charge of arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com