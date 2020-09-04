Fluellen, Thelma

FLUELLEN (JONES), Thelma Ruth Age 57, of Columbus, passed August 29, 2020. Arrangements by Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Funeral Home Information
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA
31901
