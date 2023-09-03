Floyd, William

FLOYD, William Latimer "Bill"

William "Bill" Latimer Floyd passed away on August 31, 2023, surrounded by his family at the age of 82. Bill was born in Atlanta, attended Henry Grady High School and graduated from Baylor Law School in 1962. He married his wife, Connie in 1972, and practiced law as a corporate securities attorney at Dentons law firm up until his passing. He is survived by his wife, Constance Jones Floyd; his son, Bill Floyd; and his daughter, Blair Bleiman; as well as his three grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

