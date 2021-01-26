X

Floyd, Joseph

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

FLOYD, Joseph

Apostle Joesph Floyd, 79, of Decatur, GA passed Monday, January 18, 2021. A service to Celebrate the Life of Apostle Floyd will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation is 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Tuesday at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Memories of Apostle Floyd will be cherished by his loving wife, Mary Floyd, their children, and a host of family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur

4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB

Decatur, GA

30034

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.