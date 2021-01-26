FLOYD, Joseph



Apostle Joesph Floyd, 79, of Decatur, GA passed Monday, January 18, 2021. A service to Celebrate the Life of Apostle Floyd will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. Visitation is 5:00 PM-7:00 PM Tuesday at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Memories of Apostle Floyd will be cherished by his loving wife, Mary Floyd, their children, and a host of family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656

