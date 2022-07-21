ajc logo
X

Floyd, Benjamin

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FLOYD, Benjamin

Age 86 of Ellenwood, GA. Passed July 16, 2022. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced8h ago
Alpharetta man travels to Chicago, kills estranged wife, cops say
6h ago
Sandy Springs police announce arrests in celebrity home invasions
11h ago
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
17h ago
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
17h ago
Judge orders Giuliani to testify before Fulton grand jury
14h ago
The Latest
Ledford, Edwin
Duncan, Paul
1h ago
Ferrell, Charles
1h ago
Featured
Chloe Hultman attends an abortion rights rally at the Georgia Capitol on Friday, June 24, 2022. The protest follows the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Federal court says Georgia’s anti-abortion law can now be enforced
8h ago
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
19h ago
Brian Snitker’s remarkable story continues at All-Star game
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top