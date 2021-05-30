Flowers, Flavy

FLOWERS, Jr., Flavy Charles "Charlie"



Flavy Charles Flowers Jr. "Charlie" age 58, died at home in Nashville on February 10, 2021. He was born in Little Rock, AR, on December 28, 1962 to F. Charles Flowers, Sr. and Sharon Hampton Flowers. He attended Riverwood High School in Sandy Springs, GA. He received a degree in Bio-Chemistry from the University of Georgia in 1985 and enjoyed a long and successful career in medical sales. In 1991 he married Shannon Brown Flowers and together they raised two daughters Sarah-Hampton and Charlotte. Charlie enjoyed the simple things in life—walks in the woods, reading, old cars, motorcycles, and especially SEC football. Saturdays in the fall were some of his favorite days! His Christian faith gave him much peace. He loved his family and the many pets he had during his life. He always had a smile on his face and charmed all who met him. He was preceded in death by his father Charlie Sr. He is survived by Shannon, his children Sarah-Hampton and Charlotte, his grandson Kai Alexander Galan, his mother Sharon, two sisters, Julie Flowers Myers (Jamie) and Ashley Flowers Bridgman (Paige), Gloria Stroud his aunt, several cousins, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family will hold a Celebration of Life service in Saturday, June 12 from 2:00-400 at HM Patterson and Son in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any animal rescue-humane society of your choice.

