FLOWER, Eugene Edward



Eugene Edward Flower went to be with our Lord on October 19, 2020. Gene was born in Yonkers, NY on November 14, 1934 to Esther Marie Flower and Donald John Flower. Gene is pre-deceased by his wife, Mary Jane McNulty Flower, brother Donald (Buddy) Flower, his sister Elizabeth (Betty) Flower Barrett and his brother William (Billy) Flower. Gene is survived by his sister Mabel Flower McNamee and sister in law, Patricia Brennan Flower.



Gene graduated from Notre Dame University in 1956. After graduation, Gene married Mary Jane McNulty on July 6, 1957. He enlisted in the Navy's Officer Candidate School and served at the Great Lakes Naval Station. Jane and Gene moved frequently but ultimately settled in Atlanta, GA in 1964 where they raised their 3 children, Donald John Flower, Ann Marie Flower Monley and David Arthur Flower. Gene's professional life in home furnishings sales, marketing, and manufacturing involved traveling to the lower 48 states, and later in his career, to Mexico, Argentina, Asia and Australia. After retirement, Jane and Gene moved to LaGrange, GA where Jane pre-deceased Gene on June 27, 2015. Gene was a man of unflappable honesty, integrity, and community. Many in the Chastain Park area may remember Gene as a founder of the Bronco Baseball League at St. John's Methodist in the 70's and after retirement, Habitat for Humanity, and his years of work at North Fulton Golf Course.



Gene is survived by his son Donald John Flower and Don's wife, Cydney Drew Courtice Flower, and his granddaughters Emily Courtice Flower, Cara Ann Flower and Hope Catherine Flower. His daughter Ann Marie Flower Monley and her husband Dr. Joseph Paul Monley, their son Killian Laurence Monley and his wife Griffin Elizabeth Hunt Monley, and their son Connor Joseph Monley. His son David Arthur Flower, his daughter Kaley Nicole Flower and Kaley's mother Rebecca Stevens Flower. He is also survived by his three great grandchildren, Allen Joseph Monley, Matthew Brunner Monley, and Elizabeth Margaret Monley.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709-3543 USA, or on their website, habitat.org





