Flores, Nestor

Nestor Flores, age 59 of Mt. Juliet, TN formerly of Marietta, GA, passed away March 2, 2021. Mr. Flores was employed at Mitsubishi for 32 years. Preceded in death by parents, Marcos and Josefa Flores. He is survived by wife of 33 years, Peggy Flores; son, Josh (Courtney) Flores; and grandson, A. J. Flores.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, March 6th from 10 AM to 12 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church Street NE, Marietta, GA. Interment will be Wednesday, March 10th, 11 AM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans' Cemetery, Nashville, TN.

Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

